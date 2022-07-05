180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.