180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $621.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

