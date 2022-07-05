Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

