Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Movano stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Movano has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

