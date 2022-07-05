Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EDTXF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 322.34% and a negative net margin of 548.32%. Research analysts predict that Spectral Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

