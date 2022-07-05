Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,770 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,790,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,233 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $21,696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 543,721 shares during the period.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.63. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

