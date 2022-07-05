KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KB Home stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.