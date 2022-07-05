Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

