Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter.

