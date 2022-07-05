Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
