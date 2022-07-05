Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Decreases By 17.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

RCRRF opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recruit will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

