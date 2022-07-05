PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PYR stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

