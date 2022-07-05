PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PYR stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
