Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
MYNA opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mynaric has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
