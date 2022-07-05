Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NYSE:CCU opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
