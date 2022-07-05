Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:CCU opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCU. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

