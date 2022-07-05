McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $329.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.24 and its 200-day moving average is $292.73.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.