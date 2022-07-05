Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

