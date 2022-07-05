Simmons Bank Has $838,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Simmons Bank cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 537.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

