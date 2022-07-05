Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.