Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

