Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.