Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 441.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of CLR opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

