Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires Shares of 752 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,663,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53.

