Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 258 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

STT opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

