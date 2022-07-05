Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 12,351 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of BHVN opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

