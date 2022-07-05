Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,592 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 632,172 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 802,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 147,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.