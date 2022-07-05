Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 414,743 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $4,112,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

