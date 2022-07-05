HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,244,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:HEI opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

