argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.65.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $377.13 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $383.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.19 EPS for the current year.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.