Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

