Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 111 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 213,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.