Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 37,507 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,507 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 320,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000.

In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

