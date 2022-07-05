Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

