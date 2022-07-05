Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $12,082,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

