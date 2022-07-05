Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $785,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.