Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

