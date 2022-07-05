Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $80,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

