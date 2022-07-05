Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 400 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

