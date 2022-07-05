Asset Dedication LLC Invests $37,000 in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 277,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

