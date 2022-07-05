iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

