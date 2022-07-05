4,100 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $199,000.

PML stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.42%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

