iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

