Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,204 shares of company stock worth $16,150,728. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

