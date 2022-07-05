Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 20,720 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 145,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $874.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,623. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

