Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 512 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

