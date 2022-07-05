Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 666,668 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.