Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 275 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

