Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,019 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

WU opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

