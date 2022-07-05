Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

