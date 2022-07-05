Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.