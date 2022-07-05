Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

