Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 147 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.75 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

